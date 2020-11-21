State Street Corp Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,511,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,393,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synopsys by 95.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $6,435,358 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

