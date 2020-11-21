State Street Corp Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,481,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,431,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $229,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 52.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $147.34 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

