State Street Corp Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,346,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,501,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $58.21 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

