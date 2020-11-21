State Street Corp Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.91% of General Dynamics worth $1,553,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

