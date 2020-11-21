State Street Corp Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,881,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,001,289 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.85% of Kinder Morgan worth $1,354,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

