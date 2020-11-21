State Street Corp Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of The Kroger worth $1,412,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.