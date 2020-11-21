State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,993 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of SBA Communications worth $1,430,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.52. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.