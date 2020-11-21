State Street Corp Sells 1,897,934 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,542,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.88% of Welltower worth $1,352,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

WELL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

