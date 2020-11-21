State Street Corp Sells 19,791 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.43% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,514,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $5,731,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $446.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

