State Street Corp Sells 345,981 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,625,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,981 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.29% of Capital One Financial worth $1,410,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

