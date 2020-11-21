State Street Corp Sells 464,063 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,276,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Monster Beverage worth $1,385,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

