State Street Corp Sells 66,235 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State Street Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,445,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.90 and its 200 day moving average is $365.10. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

