State Street Corp Sells 89,102 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Street Corp lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,961,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,266,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

