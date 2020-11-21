Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.26.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,834. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

