Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CubeSmart Call Options (NYSE:CUBE)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,622% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

