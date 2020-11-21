Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,146% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $72,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 849.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Talend by 18.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

