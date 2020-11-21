Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Call Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average volume of 513 call options.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,928 shares of company stock worth $26,675,970. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.