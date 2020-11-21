Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) & The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Financial Review

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and The Cooper Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies $2.65 billion 6.66 $466.70 million $12.35 26.83

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Strategic Global Investments and The Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67

The Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $344.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given The Cooper Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Cooper Companies is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and The Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies 11.40% 13.19% 7.46%

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 19.02, meaning that its share price is 1,802% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (OB/GYNs) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company develops mechanical surgical solutions for skin closure; and offers PARAGARD, a contraceptive option, as well as provides assisted reproductive technology products, genetic screening and testing, and products within the general OB/GYN offerings. It markets its products under Biofinity, clariti 1day, MyDay, Avaira Vitality, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in San Ramon, California.

