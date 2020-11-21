Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $232.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.81. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.