Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,511.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

