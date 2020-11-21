SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.99% -22.28% -19.51% SunPower 0.44% N/A -1.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GSI Technology and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 SunPower 2 7 3 0 2.08

SunPower has a consensus target price of $14.65, indicating a potential downside of 32.49%. Given SunPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.02 -$10.34 million N/A N/A SunPower $1.86 billion 1.98 $22.16 million ($0.47) -46.17

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Summary

SunPower beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

