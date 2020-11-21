Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,137.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,680,586 shares of company stock valued at $555,433,682 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

