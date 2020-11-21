SVB Leerink Raises KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $39.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.