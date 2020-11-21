Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 1,273,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 667.2 days.

SSREF stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $118.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

