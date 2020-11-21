Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,625 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 291.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 79.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sysco by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock valued at $127,561,160. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

