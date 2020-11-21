Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,572,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.02% of Sysco worth $1,591,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock worth $127,561,160. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

SYY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

