T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

