TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

