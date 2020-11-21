Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $4,357,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $959,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $11,277,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

