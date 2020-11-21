Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $4,357,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $959,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $11,277,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit