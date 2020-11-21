Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

