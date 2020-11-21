Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.77 and last traded at $191.19. 4,378,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,274,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

