Tendies Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,374.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Tendies token can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $368,572.29 and approximately $6,374.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,041,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,641,032 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

