Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $849,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $97.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

