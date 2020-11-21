Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.19% of Lumos Pharma worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

