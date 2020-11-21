Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

