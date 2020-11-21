Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 6,904 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $234,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $14,492,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

