Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.55.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.