The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

