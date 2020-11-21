The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.64

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

About The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit