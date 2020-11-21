The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHNIY. Renaissance Capital cut The Foschini Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC raised The Foschini Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get The Foschini Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FHNIY opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The Foschini Group has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.