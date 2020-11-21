The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

