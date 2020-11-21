The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.