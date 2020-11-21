The Home Depot, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

The Home Depot has raised its dividend by 97.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HD stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

