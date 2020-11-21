The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The Joint stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Joint by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Joint by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in The Joint by 0.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 739,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

