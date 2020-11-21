The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. ValuEngine lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

The Lovesac stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $427.88 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

