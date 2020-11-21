The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.

The RealReal stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,231. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

