The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.