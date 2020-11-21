The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

