THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.06 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $151.34 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00940697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00175279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00094921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359723 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.