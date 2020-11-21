Tiffany & Co. (TIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on December 22nd

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.94.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

